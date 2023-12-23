Santa's lolly drop takes joyful tour through Mount Keira

Santa decided to stop by early after taking a joyful tour through Figtree on Saturday morning, surprising children in the suburb with treats during the annual Lolly Drop run.
The jolly man ditched the reindeer and was instead guided by the trusty Mount Keira Rural Fire Service brigade volunteers, with their red trucks adorned with tinsel.
Children burst out of their homes and flocked towards Santa who was spreading cheer, handing out sugary treats from 9am and well into the afternoon.
Families snapped selfies and waved at the fire crews who looped through Medway Drive, Morandoo Avenue - and the very fitting - Sleigh Street.
