Balgownie grandfather's ultimate bucket list after devastating diagnosis

A few weeks before Christmas, and just days after his 59th birthday, Balgownie grandfather David Dent received news that no one wants to hear.
Five years ago, the talented guitarist was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). Mr Dent had the cancer cut out, with yearly scans showing he was in the clear.
But after recent bouts of lower back pain and then a broken rib, bone scans revealed Mr Dent's cancer had metastasised to his femur, hip, back, and ribs.
"It was extremely shocking," the grandfather-of-nine said.
Mr Dent sat with the news without telling anybody for about a week, unaware of what he was about to face.
He then jetted off to New Zealand to perform gigs with his band and when he came home, he had a life-changing appointment with his oncologist.
"He didn't give me very good news at all ... that's when I found out it was terminal," Mr Dent said.
He was told he had six months to a year left to live, with treatment potentially extending his life by "not long, but better than that".
And then it hit him.
"The first thing I thought of was, 'well I really need to make sure I do things', because you know, I'm normally the positive one," he said.
"I started writing a list of all the places I'd like to visit. There's a few things I can't do because my treatments are every three weeks."
Mr Dent quickly crafted his ultimate bucket list with all of the destinations he wants to travel to with his wife of 13 years, Andrea, by his side.
A cruise around New Zealand is at the top of the list, while a train trip to Perth is high up there, too. Fiji, Hawaii, Darwin, and Cairns have also made the cut.
Tamera Stephenson, Mr Dent's step-daughter, immediately stepped into action to create an online fundraiser.
Describing him as someone with a "magical smile" who is always dressed in bright colours, she's now on a heartfelt mission to make his dreams come true "in the short time we've got".
"He's not ready to finish his life and he has so much left to do," Ms Stephenson said as tears welled in her eyes.
"He's one of my favourite people ... I can't fix what's happening but it's just something I can make better for him."
The fundraiser has so far reached $6,700, with a special donation of $70 from Mr Dent's granddaughter Makenna Lawson, 10, who "can't put into words" how much she loves her pop.
"It's amazing that people want to help," Ms Stephenson said, adding she is "blown away" by the support.
Mr Dent also lives with arthritis and chronic autoimmune condition psoriasis.
Ms Stephenson hopes the fundraiser will provides support to purchase a new vehicle suited to his current physical needs.
