Water spout caught off Port Kembla as Mother Nature brings wet Christmas

Celebrating December 25 in the Illawarra will be somewhere between a white Christmas and Aussie summer, making for a soggy wet mess with thunderstorms and showers expected.
Up to 30 millimetres of rain is forecast for Christmas Eve on Sunday across parts of the Illawarra and South Coast, with the likelihood of "severe" thunderstorms according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Monday's rainfall forecast has dropped, with up to 20 millimetres forecast, and similar for Tuesday.
Tops of 21 expected for the Illawarra for Sunday, while on Monday 24 for Wollongong and 25 for Albion Park, ahead of temperatures in the high 20s later in the week and the odd shower or two hanging about.
As for New Year's Eve, Weatherzone's long-range rainfall forecast predicts up to five millimetres of rain on December 31 and a "high chance" of up to 20 millimetres of rain for January 1 (and the same for the first week of the new year).
The festive deluge is due to a deepening inland trough that will hit Illawarra, South Coast, Northern Rivers, Mid-North Coast and Metropolitan Sydney.
Earlier on Saturday, the State Emergency Service warned residents of the east coast to be on alert for flash flooding, with volunteers on standby if needed - even though it's Christmas.
"Our dedicated volunteers are ready to assist their communities during the forecast weather events, should people need help with storm damage or flooding," said NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Debbie Platz.
"The most important thing the community can do is to avoid travelling through flood waters. You don't know what debris or damage to the road could be below the surface."
As of December 24, Bellambi has recorded a total of 1,098.8 millimetres of rain for the year (just shy of the 1,127.9 yearly average) and 928.3 millimetres for Albion Park (behind the yearly average of 1,111.3).
