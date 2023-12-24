Illawarra Mercury
Popular kids play cafe set to open in heart of Wollongong

By Desiree Savage
Updated December 24 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 1:00pm
Shoppers at Wollongong Central have noticed a new "opening soon" sign erected in a prime location for the popular Sydney franchise of Chouchoubebe adventure cafes.

