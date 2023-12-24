Popular kids play cafe set to open in heart of Wollongong

Shoppers at Wollongong Central have noticed a new "opening soon" sign erected in a prime location for the popular Sydney franchise of Chouchoubebe adventure cafes.
It's the second of three to open for the Illawarra after one opened its doors at Warrawong Plaza in October, and a third is planned to open in Shellharbour.
"Chouchoubebe is a premium kids cafe that doubles up as a restaurant with a delectable selection of food for both adults and children to enjoy," according to their website.
Set to be found on lower ground near the existing indoor playground beside Dymocks, the new venture is set to be a parent's dream. Children of all ages can get lost amongst ball pits and soft obstacle courses while the grown-ups have a coffee amongst the pastel-coloured, intergalactic-themed spaces.
If the Warrawong cafe is anything to go by, Wollongong could also see a jumping castle, a multi-storey climbing gym, a fishing spot, a netted trampoline area, a mini-grocery store, while littlies can smash balls against an interactive wall or retreat to the big Lego block area for some quiet building time.
Mums, dads and carers can grab a sea, a coffee, and munch on something from a full cafe menu like pizza, pasta, fried chicken, salads, burgers, wraps, quesadillas, Udon and prawn fried rice.
Wollongong might also have a party room that can be rented out privately for birthday parties.
According to the sign, the Wollongong Central location will be open in "Autumn" 2024.
