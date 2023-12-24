Festive greetings from Gerringong artists spending Christmas in Afghanistan

A Gerringong humanitarian and his wife will spend an icy winter Christmas in Afghanistan among artists and friends as they continue to film two documentaries.
George Gittoes and Hellen Rose sent a virtual Christmas card to the Mercury wishing peace to all in the Illawarra and beyond, sharing photos of the traditional Middle Eastern cuisine they were enjoying for their festive feast.
Colourful, decadent sponge cakes were amongst the spread, made by Hitjerad aka "Hitchy" who has vowed to make cooking fun despite whatever horrors are happening outside in Jalalabad.
"Hitchy has five sons who he has entertained throughout the horrors of bombs destroying his village to losing his wife in childbirth because the road was destroyed on their way to the hospital, fun is utmost on Hitchy's agenda with everything he does," said Hellen.
"The apron Hitchy is wearing, ... he decorated it with plastic flowers and bows stapled and sewn into the apron. He believes, as do I, that the kitchen is the heart and hearth of any household and should emanate joy and safety no matter what is going on outside."
George said doing a weekly shop was like "going back in a time machine to Medieval Times" as fresh milk requires milking the goat, and chicken mince only comes once you've killed a chicken and taken it to a professional whose job it is to mince fresh meat.
"[It is] closer to the Christmases I had as a kid in Rockdale where it was my job to chop the head off the rooster and pluck it in a saucepan of boiling water as the main dish," George said.
"There are specialists who spend all day mincing chickens shortly after they have been killed. Hellen changed her mind about the chicken mince [for Christmas]."
The Australian duo are making another two documentaries on life in the war-torn country, and the other about the refuge they created called "The Yellow House" which has now turned into an artist community and film studio.
"Our ambition here in Jalalabad is to show that art and education can succeed where 20 years of war have failed," George had told the Mercury previously.
"What we are doing is funded entirely by art sales while the military cost of the war ran into millions."
In October, the Werri Beach resident received an award similar to the Sydney Peace Prize (which he received in 2015) from the Peshawar University in Pakistan, for his lifetime dedication to fighting for human rights across the globe.
For more than 50 years Gittoes has dared to use art and film to confront violence in the war zones, in a bid to expose to the public the wrongs of the world while also showing hope.
