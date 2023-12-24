Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Festive greetings from Gerringong artists spending Christmas in Afghanistan

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
December 24 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Gittoes and Hellen Rose with friends Hitjerad, Arshad and Zabi. Picture supplied.
George Gittoes and Hellen Rose with friends Hitjerad, Arshad and Zabi. Picture supplied.

A Gerringong humanitarian and his wife will spend an icy winter Christmas in Afghanistan among artists and friends as they continue to film two documentaries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help