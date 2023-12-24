Kids, cuddles and Christmas courtside with the Illawarra Hawks

They mightn't be on the court but the Hawks fans gave it everything against the Jack Jumpers on Saturday night.
They came in festive mood - Santa hats, antlers and filled with optimism - as the Tasmanian team looked to continue its hot streak over the Hawks.
And the Jack Jumpers started in red-hot form, racing to a 13-point lead which the Hawks never managed to run down.
But that didn't stop the thousands from roaring their support through every quarter.
The hardcore ones get to do it all again on Christmas Day when the Hawks head up the motorway to tackle arch-rival Sydney Kings.
Illawarra heads into Monday's game with a 5-9 win-loss record, sitting last but one on the NBL table, but with interim coach Justin Tatum ready to take down the Kings.
Check out all the fan photos from Saturday
