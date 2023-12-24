Man critical after near-drowning on the South Coast on Christmas Eve

A man remains in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water at Wollumboola Lake in Culburra Beach, east of Nowra.
At around 12.30pm on Sunday 24 December the Surf Life Saving NSW State Operations Centre was notified of an incident unfolding near Nowra-Culburra SLSC where a man had been pulled from the water unconscious and not breathing.
The man, described as in his 40s and of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse background, was swimming with his family before finding himself in trouble.
Patrol members from Nowra-Culburra surf club arrived by ATV and performed CPR before NSW Police and paramedics arrived on scene.
The man has since been transported to Shoalhaven Hospital, still in a critical condition.
It comes after coastal drownings at Birubi Beach in the Hunter and just outside Bermagui on the Far South Coast earlier in December.
NSW averages six coastal drowning deaths during the month of December over the past five years.
