Man critical after near-drowning on the South Coast on Christmas Eve

By Newsroom
December 24 2023 - 4:00pm
Picture from Nowra Culburra Surf Life Saving Club Facebook.
A man remains in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water at Wollumboola Lake in Culburra Beach, east of Nowra.

