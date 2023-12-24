Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Environment

Great Walls of Bass Point to multiply as Hanson gets green light

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 24 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Google Earth image of Bass Point shows the Hanson quarry at centre, prior to the southern wall being built, and Bass Point reserve in foreground.
A Google Earth image of Bass Point shows the Hanson quarry at centre, prior to the southern wall being built, and Bass Point reserve in foreground.

Bass Point Quarry operator Hanson has been given permission to truck in 200,000 tonnes a year of excavated material to its site, using it to build mounds and fill in the quarry pit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Environment
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.