Great Walls of Bass Point to multiply as Hanson gets green light

Bass Point Quarry operator Hanson has been given permission to truck in 200,000 tonnes a year of excavated material to its site, using it to build mounds and fill in the quarry pit.
This new green light includes the retrospective approval of the first giant mound, built in breach of planning approvals in 2019, which will remain in place despite an order from the Department of Planning and Environment that it must be removed.
Made with about 150,000 tonnes of waste material excavated from the Shell Cove Marina, Hanson was fined $15,000 in 2022 for building it outside of its approval.
Hanson doubled down, submitting an application to build more mounds, using close to a million tonnes of new material, and allow the offending wall to stay.
DPE has now approved the plans, despite strong concerns raised over more than a year by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and DPE itself, over how it could be shown the material would be clean and not contaminated.
About 5714 heavy vehicle movements will be added per year for importing the fill - an average of 16 more each day - which DPE said would fit within the existing heavy vehicle limits for the quarry.
The material to be brought in is mostly construction waste - excavated material from building sites in the surrounding area and beyond.
Hanson said it will be "virgin excavated natural material" (VENM) or "excavated natural material" (ENM) and not contaminated.
DPE's recent approval includes conditions that any new material be certified to be uncontaminated. It approved the giant mounds as a "modification" to the quarry approval - that they are "substantially the same development" as the quarry.
Throughout the planning approval process, Hanson had been asked multiple times over more than a year, particularly by the EPA, to provide better information on how the material to be brought in would be proven to be clean.
The DPE and EPA have now accepted that Hanson will provide adequate information on where the material is sourced from, and evidence that it had been tested.
An EPA spokeswoman said it was satisfied its concerns had been addressed.
"The Bass Point Quarry project has been modified to allow the importation of virgin excavated natural material (VENM) and excavated natural material (ENM) only," she said.
"The materials are being used to extend the existing amenity barriers at the quarry, and for use in landscaping and progressive rehabilitation.
"The EPA is satisfied that previous concerns raised have been addressed during the assessment of the modification application and in the approval conditions issued."
DPE's assessment indicates it was satisfied the southern mound had been tested and was shown to be uncontaminated.
Its assessment states "Hanson provided documentation which confirms via sampling and validation that the fill material imported and emplaced to form the barrier is classified as VENM".
The large mounds are being called "amenity barriers" as Hanson says they will help block the view of the quarry operations for nearby residents.
The DPE fine in 2022 came a year after the Mercury reported on the southern wall's appearance, prompted by residents to the south who were gobsmacked the "great wall" had materialised without warning.
There was a confused response from Shellharbour City Council, which first said the massive mound was within planning approvals, then later said this was just an "opinion".
The 83.700 cubic metres of excavated waste, called "overburden", had come from the council and Frasers Property development of the Shell Cove Marina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.