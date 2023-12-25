Crews on standby after two flood rescues in Woonona on Christmas Eve

Rainfall may force Christmas Day celebrations indoors after a storm cell hammered the Illawarra on Sunday evening, as crews responded to two flash flooding rescues in the northern suburbs.
NSW State Emergency Service responded to 53 call outs to incidents across the South Eastern Zone, with most occurring in the Illawarra coastal fringe and the Shoalhaven.
Two flood rescues occurred on either side of Carrington Street, Woonona about 7.30pm on Christmas Eve as the deluge inundated the road.
NSW SES and Fire and Rescue NSW crews pulled multiple people from cars which became trapped in the water.
No one was injured, and the road has since cleared with no ongoing risk.
The remainder of the incidents across the Illawarra ranged from minor flash flooding of garages, leaking roofs, and the cleaning up of fallen branches and trees which blocked roads, including Heininger Street, Dapto.
No major structural damage was reported.
About 31 millimetres of rain fell in Wollongong over the last 24 hours, while Nowra copped 16 millimetres, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The forecast for December 25 in Wollongong includes a 100 per cent chance of rainfall, with showers most likely to occur during the afternoon and evening.
A thunderstorm is likely, with winds east to northeasterly up to 25kmh. Rainfall is forecast until Wednesday.
The bureau also issued a minor flood watch for parts of the South Coast, including the Moruya River, Deua River and Bega River.
NSW SES spokesperson Emily Barton said flood rescue teams are pre-positioned to respond to incidents on Christmas Day, with a further downpour expected.
Ms Barton reiterated that people take care while travelling to and from Christmas celebrations, warning that flash flooding can occur very quickly.
"If people do come across a flooded road, stop, turn around and find an alternative route," she said.
