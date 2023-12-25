Mrs Claus spreads Christmas cheer as volunteers dish out community feast

Dressed to impress in head-to-toe red with fairy lights around her neck, Tee Hudson was on a mission to spread Christmas cheer at the annual Wesley Uniting Church lunch.
The Wollongong woman walked through Court Lane on December 25 with a beaming smile and deemed her festive Mrs Claus outfit a success.
"It's a bit hard this time of year, you have to make the effort," she said. "But if you put a smile on someone else's face, it makes you feel better."
Ms Hudson was among more than a hundred people who flocked to the Wesley Community Care Centre where a traditional Christmas Day lunch was dished out by volunteers.
Long tables overflowed with a massive prepared feast - from nibbles to start, then a buffet of salads, vegetables and classic carved roasts.
Ms Hudson said she chose to dress up and put a smile on other's faces as Christmas has become a stressful balancing act for many families - herself included.
"We've had bushfires, and COVID, then floods ... and now everything just keeps going up," she said.
"So it's a choice for me between medicines and, well, Christmas at the moment.
"It's a big balancing act and it's hard for everyone. You don't realise how many lonely people there are.
"So it's nice for the community to come together ... even if it's just for those couple of hours."
For Wollongong couple Amy Wilson and Luke Frost - along with their nine kids - Christmas is all about being together and spending quality time with one another.
Mr Frost said this holiday period was a special one - as it was the first time the family were united as a whole after he was recently released from custody.
John Costello, who estimates he has been volunteering at the annual lunch for the last 20 years, said he wouldn't spend Christmas Day any other way.
He said the event brought together residents who may be alone during the festive period.
"Our greatest social problem is loneliness," Mr Costello said.
"The number of people that turn up here on their own - that have no families, or are estranged - they (come here because they) don't want to be alone."
