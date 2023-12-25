Illawarra Mercury
Mrs Claus spreads Christmas cheer as volunteers dish out community feast

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 25 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:16pm
Tee Hudson at Wesley Uniting Church's annual Christmas lunch on December 25. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Tee Hudson at Wesley Uniting Church's annual Christmas lunch on December 25. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Dressed to impress in head-to-toe red with fairy lights around her neck, Tee Hudson was on a mission to spread Christmas cheer at the annual Wesley Uniting Church lunch.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

