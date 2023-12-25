How visitors and locals spent Christmas Day at North Wollongong

Wollongong beaches were packed with Christmas revellers lapping up the sun, waves - and even the puddles - before the forcast rainfall rolls in this evening.
Stuart Park was filled with families who gathered for lunch on December 25, with the Christmas Eve deluge creating plenty of big puddles for kids like Mohammed, Ali, and Shehzeen from Lakemba, Sydney to run amok in.
Meanwhile sun bakers packed out North Wollongong Beach, while surfers took on the waves at Wollongong City Beach. Stand up paddle boarders stuck to the faithful Belmore Basin.
Swimmers cooled down from the heat, taking advantage of the sun before the clouds rolled over the Illawarra in the afternoon.
