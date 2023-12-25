Thunderstorm clatters though the Illawarra late on Christmas night

A wild late night storm rounded out a Christmas Day of summer extremes on December 25.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning after 10pm and almost according to plan, the electrical storm hit first Camden, Appin and Picton then Wollongong, Helensburgh and Port Kembla.
The southern end of the Illawarra, Kiama in particular, copped damaging winds and heavy rainfall.
In its 11.30pm report, the Bureau of Meteorology reported 70mm of rain at Albion Park since 9am Monday. Kiama had 48mm and Bellambi almost 30mm.
Monday's rain followed on from a wild downpour late Sunday evening.
Earlier on Monday, NSW SES spokesperson Emily Barton said flood rescue teams were pre-positioned to respond to incidents on Christmas Day, with a further downpours expected.
Ms Barton reiterated that people take care while travelling to and from Christmas celebrations, warning that flash flooding can occur very quickly.
"If people do come across a flooded road, stop, turn around and find an alternative route," she said.
A storm cell hammered the Illawarra on Sunday evening, as crews responded to two flash flooding rescues in the northern suburbs.
NSW State Emergency Service responded to 53 call outs to incidents across the South Eastern Zone, with most occurring in the Illawarra coastal fringe and the Shoalhaven.
Two flood rescues occurred on either side of Carrington Street, Woonona about 7.30pm on Christmas Eve as the deluge inundated the road.
NSW SES and Fire and Rescue NSW crews pulled multiple people from cars which became trapped in the water.
No one was injured, and the road has since cleared with no ongoing risk.
The remainder of the incidents across the Illawarra ranged from minor flash flooding of garages, leaking roofs, and the cleaning up of fallen branches and trees which blocked roads, including Heininger Street, Dapto.
No major structural damage was reported.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
