The Mercury in 1950: Christmas holiday drivers keeping safe

There had been no fatalities on Wollongong roads during the Christmas holidays, despite "record traffic", the Mercury reported.
In terms of the Wollongong area, holiday traffic was of a level never seen before.
"The volume of traffic on the Princes Highway on Saturday morning [December 23] was the largest ever seen," the Mercury reported.
"A count revealed than 124 vehicles passed one section every two minutes."
Police Inspector Taylor had toured the northern suburbs on Christmas night and "found a vast improvement in road courtesy", the Mercury reported.
"Yesterday Sergeant Adams said he was pleased that not one motorist in the Greater Wollongong area had to seek hospital attention in the last two days," the Mercury wrote.
Also, Wollongong Ambulance had received only six calls on Boxing Day and none were for serious injuries.
