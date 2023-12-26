Where to find New Year's Eve fireworks in the Illawarra, plus what else to do

Desperate to see the new year in with a bang? Here's where to catch fireworks and where else to keep under cover (in case Mother Nature opens the floodgates again) on the last day of 2023.
Families will flock to Wollongong Harbour once again on New Year's Eve with a suite of free entertainment kicking off from 5pm.
The local council has again organised music, entertainment and food trucks in the harbour precinct, with a spectacular fireworks show planned for 9pm.
The night sky will be illuminated in pops of colour, dazzling young and old, with the iconic harbour and Flagstaff Hill lighthouses at the forefront of the show.
It coincides with a twilight carnival running at Lang Park on until January 7 (tickets for that online from Ticketboo.com.au).
People wanting to stay up later can then walk into the CBD for a midnight fireworks display fired from the top of Wollongong Central's Market Street car park.
Market Street, outside the Illawarra Hotel, will also be closed for New Year's Eve celebrations.
The Free Gong Shuttle Bus will run until 10.50pm on December 31 to help people get into town, which stops at Wollongong and North Wollongong train stations.
Bookings are open for the accessible viewing area for the family-friendly fireworks at the harbour, a reserved space for people with disability or accessibility requirements, and their families - an inclusive, thoughtful space for everyone.
The Cram Foundation has been sponsoring the Accessible Viewing platform at the Wollongong Council NYE and Australia Day parties for several years.
There will be a viewing deck for attendees, allocated parks and toilets for ease of access, roving entertainment, face painters and therapy dogs.
Cram will have ten Participant buses worth of attendees along with those from the community who will attend as well.
Bookings for the viewing area, car park and drop off/pick up are now open using and online form. Bookings are essential to request a parking space in this area and must be submitted no later than December 28. For more information, call (02) 4227 7111.
More than 15,000 people are expected to flock to Kiama Harbour to welcome in the new year with a bang for their annual NYE Sky Show which is also environmentally friendly.
The fireworks are made of rice straw and calcite materials not traditional cardboard, improving biodegradability, minimising waste and reducing carbon emissions during production. They will also use will also use 30 per cent less black lift powder, a key contributor to carbon emissions.
Transport for NSW has scheduled an additional northbound train service from Kiama at 9.35pm to help those wanting to ditch the car.
For those who need to drive, the Jamberoo Rural Fire Service is providing $5 parking at Kiama Leisure Centre, with a free shuttle bus to the Show.
As well as the Rural Fire Service, Gerringong Lions will be at Kiama Harbour helping collect recyclable bottles and cans, that will go towards their Return and Earn fundraising for worthy causes.
Members of Kiama Surf Life Saving Club will also be collecting donations and holding a raffle to fund their great work keeping swimmers safe this summer.
A reminder road closures will be in place around Kiama Harbour from 2pm, with restricted parking from 12pm.
The Kiama NYE Sky Show starts at 4pm with live music and a kid's zone in Hindmarsh Park, as well as roving entertainers.
Eat Street will be nearby on Shoalhaven Street, as well as the new Sweet Street for those after dessert. The evening culminates with the fireworks at 9pm.
For those still after a thrill, the popular Kiama Family Carnival at Old School Flat will be operating until 11pm.
There doesn't seem to be any major fireworks for New Year's Eve across Shellharbour, but there are plenty of things to keep people entertained.
Many venues are having NYE events like the Waterfront Tavern, The Links in Shell Cove, and Warilla Bowling Club.
Family-friendly affairs are happening at the Shellharbour Club in their "Precinct" area, while a summer carnival kicks off on December 31 (until January 26) at Pioneer Park along Addison Street in Shellharbour.
The carnival will run from 6pm to 10pm each night with a variety of rides, food and games. Unlimited ticket wristbands are $35+bf, or buy 4 for $100+bf - tickets through Eventbrite.com.au.
