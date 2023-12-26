Illawarra shoppers reveal how not to break the bank in Boxing Day bargain hunt

Wollongong Central shopping centre was packed with customers for the Boxing Day sales, with retail experts expecting bigger discounts this year to encourage end-of-year spending.
Corrimal resident Jemma Schovten was keeping an eye out for discounts on clothes, sunglasses, and shoes.
"I've got three kids and things are really expensive for them too ... I try and get ahead and think ahead if there's anything on sale that they need [like] backpacks," she said.
Commonwealth Bank personal finance expert, Jess Irvine said people are responding to the higher cost of living by looking for discounts.
"Aussie household budgets are being squeezed on multiple fronts, so it is not surprising that individual shoppers are tightening their belts," Ms Irvine said.
Her tip for customers is to make a list and stick to it, to limit impulse buys.
Fairy Meadow woman Anita Hampson had a new handbag under her arm and often goes to the Boxing Day sales with a rough idea of what she's looking for.
"I just sort of come to see what's on sale [and] if anything stands out I might as well buy it while it's on sale," she said.
"I found a few things are quite well discounted, which is great. Some stores do more than others or they'll have sales sections."
Picton resident Will Tindal's checked online to see exactly what was on sale before he arrived at the Wollongong shopping centre.
"I normally don't go shopping at all I just needed some shirts," Mr Tindal said.
Steven Song was visiting Wollongong with his family from Sydney and decided to check out the sales.
"We're just shopping for kids stuff and then clothing and for my wife she likes cosmetic stuff," Mr Song said.
Wollongong woman Jasmine Markovski opted to hunt for bargains in person but said she'll check the online sales for stores based in Sydney.
While more people are expected to shop the Boxing Day sales this year they are expected to spend less in 2023.
About one in two Australians plan to shop the Boxing Day sales, with an average planned spend of $475.70 according to Commonwealth Bank data.
This compares to 2022 average spend of $483.20 in 2022, and $557.05 in 2021.
Retailers are expected to offer larger discounts for the sales to compensate for a slower spending year.
National Retail Association director Rob Godwin said the average sales in 2023 is a result of multiple interest hikes and economic uncertainty.
"That's good news for buyers, but it's also important for retailers as it provides the cash flow they need to sustain their business operations and employment levels through the quieter parts of the new year," he said.
NSW is expected to spend $997 million on Boxing Day according to data released by the Australian Retailers Association (ARA).
Ecommerce logistics platform Shippit expects a 40 per cent decline in Boxing Day sales because shoppers already spent big on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
Figtree woman Rebecca Radic was at Wollongong Central because her kids were spending their Christmas Day money but wonders if the day still holds the same meaning.
"[Boxing Day] doesn't really have the impact that it used to have because you do have the Black Friday sales beforehand," Rebecca Radic said.
"It's not really like you're getting heaps of bargains I don't think because you do grab them before Christmas as well."
-with AAP
