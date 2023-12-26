Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra shoppers reveal how not to break the bank in Boxing Day bargain hunt

By Marlene Even
Updated December 26 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 4:34pm
Wollongong Central shopping centre on Boxing Day 2023. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong Central shopping centre was packed with customers for the Boxing Day sales, with retail experts expecting bigger discounts this year to encourage end-of-year spending.

