Moses Suli extends time with Dragons for another three seasons

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 26 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 11:13am
Moses Suli has re-signed for St George Illawarra for another three years. Picture by Adam McLean
Moses Suli has re-signed for St George Illawarra for another three years. Picture by Adam McLean

New St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan continues to prepare for the future of the club with the re-signing of Moses Suli on a three year contract.

