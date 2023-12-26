Moses Suli extends time with Dragons for another three seasons

New St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan continues to prepare for the future of the club with the re-signing of Moses Suli on a three year contract.
The 25-year-old Tonga international has played 39 games for the Dragons since joining ahead of the 2022 season.
The deal will see him in the Red V until the end of the 2027 NRL season.
Flanagan, who is preparing for his first season as head coach of the Dragons, said that Suli could potentially reach his prime in the next three years.
"We're glad to be able to secure Moses for a further three seasons," said Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan.
"He's a powerful, mobile centre whose best football is still in front of him and he will be a key part of our backline over the coming years."
The re-signing of Suli marks a massive U-turn from March 2023, after making the stunning admission that he did not want to join the Dragons after moving from Manly at the end of 2021 due to a lack of consistent minutes with the Sea Eagles.
Suli made the claim after a swap deal was made for Aaron Woods and Viliami Fifita. Suli and Fifita share the same manager, and grew up together as they attended the same church in Sydney.
"From what my manager said, he didn't want to come," Suli said at the time.
"He loved it over at Manly.
"I was in the same situation as well, I didn't want to come here. But I have to do what is best for me and my footy.
"I guess he's coming to do the same thing. Hopefully he comes, has a crack, and hopefully he does well."
With Flanagan at the wheel, Suli has now committed his desire to play for the Dragons after signing on for three years.
As St George Illawarra head into the new year and no doubt start honing in on the start of the NRL season, the players that have been signed to play in 2024 include: Tom Eisenhuth, Corey Allan and Kyle Flanagan.
It was reported that the Dragons were interested in the services of Addin Fonua-Blake but missed out, whilst they will also have to find a way to deal with the potential de-registration of Talatau 'Junior' Amone by the NRL following his court conviction in Wollongong.
