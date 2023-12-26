Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong rock fishers must wear life jackets or cop a fine

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
December 26 2023 - 12:30pm
People rock fishing off the outer wall of the Wollongong harbour break wall in October 2023. Picture by Adam McLean.
Life jackets are now mandatory for people rock fishing around the Wollongong coast while those caught not wearing one could get an on-the-spot fine from police.

