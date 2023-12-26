Wollongong rock fishers must wear life jackets or cop a fine

Life jackets are now mandatory for people rock fishing around the Wollongong coast while those caught not wearing one could get an on-the-spot fine from police.
Fines also apply to kids helping anyone catch fish off rock platforms.
In May, 72-year-old Michael Bui was swept off rocks in Kiama and the 13th person to die while rock fishing in the Illawarra since late 2018.
"The unpredictable nature of the ocean has seen too many lives lost, regardless of experience levels or local knowledge," said Lake Illawarra Police District Commander Superintendent Craig Ireland.
"Police would love to see compliance with the signage rather than issue fines. But ultimately, the rock fishing rules are designed to save lives and police will be involved in patrolling these areas to ensure compliance.''
New signage has been installed at Hill 60 in Port Kembla to make it blatantly obvious of the new penalties that apply, next to existing signage of how many people who have died at that location.
The new sign is one of several to be installed at high-risk locations, and is written in English with the key safety message translated into Arabic, Chinese Simplified, Korean, Burmese and Vietnamese.
"Know the area you intend to fish and please don't take unnecessary risks that could be life-threatening," said Marine Rescue NSW Illawarra Inspector Stuart Massey.
"Don't fish alone and tell someone where you're going and when you're due back so an alert can be raised as quickly as possible if you don't return as planned."
The new penalty comes into effect 12 months after the NSW Government's approval to include the Wollongong region as a "declared area" in NSW under the NSW Rock Fishing Safety Act 2016.
Authorities advise rock fishers to follow these safety tips:
