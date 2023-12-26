Boxing Day Sale for upmarket North Wollongong apartments

It's a Boxing Day sale with a difference - a nine-storey set of luxury apartments.
The Wollongong-based Mind Property Group chose the day after Christmas for the soft launch of their Coast Wollongong complex in Church Street, just three blocks from the water.
The nine-storey complex boasts 12 apartments, including a double-storey penthouse with water views.
Architect Peter Rasa said buyers would get "a front row seat" to the escarpment and the water.
"We want to bring a fresh and forward thinking approach to design and aesthetics in Wollongong apartment living that has been absent and so drastically deserves," a statement from Mind Property said.
The apartments feature open plan living and dining areas, with floor to ceiling windows allowing the feeling of alfresco dining while still indoors.
There are 14 parking spaces on site for residents, with an extra three spots for visitors.
A pool was initially on the card for level eight, however the Wollongong Local Planning Panel felt it was "inappropriate due to its potential impacts on adjoining property and contribution to bulk and scale" and requested its removal.
The apartments will be sold off the plan, with construction set to begin early in 2024.
