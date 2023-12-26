Wollongong council makes can collectors' lives easier - and safer

With 100 baskets for recyclable cans and bottles now attached to bins along the coast, one wonders if Wollongong City Council is looking to pick up some Return and Earn cash over the summer.
The baskets come with a sign asking people to place any cans and bottles with a 10-cent refund in the basket.
But a council spokeswoman said this wasn't designed so as to allow council to boost its income by taking the cans and putting them through a nearby Return and Earn machine.
"Recyclable items left in these baskets are collected by council and taken to recycling depots - just as items from household yellow-lidded bins are collected and taken for recycling," the spokeswoman said.
Instead, the baskets - which are on a summer trial - are aimed to make life easier and safer for those can collectors after some extra money.
"We know some people may collect items from these baskets and use them in Return and Earn schemes," the spokeswoman said.
"This already happens in public spaces with people taking the risky step of rummaging through red-lidded bins.
"The baskets are safer as people are able to see what is in them should someone wish to collect the recyclables. Ultimately, our focus is on supporting our community to keep recyclables out of landfill."
Which means can collectors can rummage through those baskets to their heart's content without worrying about falling foul of a council ranger.
