Another wild thunderstorm warning issued for Illawarra and South Coast

An updated storm warning has Greater Wollongong and large swathes of the South Coast included in a severe thunderstorm warning.
Already large hailstones have hit parts of the Hunter and with the front moving south and south-east, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are now expected to sweep down the NSW coast.
Golf ball-size hail hammered suburbs of Maitland, including Rutherford, Telarah and Aberglasslyn
The storms are forecast to affect Berrima, Bowral and Hill Top by 5:10pm and Hornsby, Terrey Hills and Moss Vale by 5:40 pm.
Severe weather continues to batter Australia's east coast with thunderstorms and flash flooding expected to continue.
After some centres likely had their wettest Christmas Day on record, more thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Sydney, the Central Coast, Newcastle and the Hunter region.
The Illawarra as an entity was not originally included but there is the possibility that unsettled weather could hit later this evening.
Overnight SES crews responded to flood rescues at Albion Park, Kiama, Laggan in the Southern Tablelands and at Bemboka near Bega.
A family was rescued from knee-deep water at a caravan park in Kiama.
Many communities are still recovering from an onslaught of rain, hail and flash flooding after wild weather lashed the state's Central West, Riverina, South Coast, Central Coast and the Hunter over Christmas.
NSW State Emergency Service volunteers responded to 312 incidents on Christmas Day after 492 incidents on Christmas Eve, most of those in Sydney.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Angus Hines said the wet weather would continue.
"We are in the middle of an extensive thunderstorm outbreak across eastern parts of the country," he said.
"It is looking very likely that a number of spots through Victoria, parts of NSW and Queensland will shake out to have seen their wettest Christmas on record."
Mr Hines said the bureau was still crunching the numbers but "looking across the day yesterday it certainly looks like we will see some records check out across Christmas".
In the Central West, it was a white Christmas for some as heavy hail blanketed lawns.
Residents in the small town of Grenfell were hardest hit when hail struck shortly after midday damaging homes, cars and windows.
There was also hail in Orange, Yass, and across the coast, as far north as Urbenville and Macksville.
At Eurobodalla, 156mm of rain was recorded in three hours, resulting in flooding of local roads, and inundation of some properties.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns warned the volatile weather conditions would pick up again on Tuesday afternoon.
"There has been a severe thunderstorm warning issued for Maitland, Newcastle, the Central Coast, and parts of Sydney Metro," he told reporters on Tuesday.
"There is also a chance that as we move into this evening those storms may form up on the northeast, and Northern Rivers of the state, and also the Illawarra and the South Coast again, as well as metropolitan Sydney."
