The Mercury in 2011: Dragons delay over grandstand repairs

Damage to the western grandstand roof at WIN Stadium has put Dragons home games for 2012 at risk.
While Illawarra Venues Authority (IVA) chair Chris Christodolou said the body was "very confident" the grandstand would repaired in time for the Dragons to play there in the back end of 2012, the club seemed to be hedging its bets on committing to Wollongong as a home base.
In September the roof of the newly-installed grandstand buckled in high winds, forcing the evacuation of the Steelers Club across the road and the closure of surrounding roads.
Several bolts had snapped in strong winds, leaving the 150-tonne, 85-metre roof built with Chinese steel pivoting precariously on its main truss.
With repairs not likely to be completed before June 2012, the St George Illawarra Dragons had to reschedule all their Wollongong games in the second half of the NRL season.
The IVA had drafted an agreement that would see the Dragons play half their regular season matches at WIN for the next five seasons.
But the status of the western grandstand had led to the club to showing some reluctance to sign it.
"There is no reason why the Dragons can't put pen to paper to commit ... [to WIN Stadium] or enter into the arrangements for next year to remove the uncertainty for everybody," Mr Christodolou said.
"I would have liked to have had all this done and dusted before Christmas, but, as they say, it takes two to tango."
In response St George Illawarra chief executive Peter Doust said he was waiting for more information about the repair work on the grandstand roof before making any commitment.
"Any such agreements moving forward will need to reflect the completion of essential elements of the reconstruction by certain dates and to overall guarantee the safety of our members, partners and supporters," Mr Doust said.
In the end the promised June 2012 date for the work on the grandstand came true. The stadium was able to host its first Dragons match of the season on June 15 - up against the Bulldogs.
The match marked the official opening of the $31 million, 5800-seat western grandstand.
Unfortunately the Dragons couldn't mark the occasion with a win, going down 28-20.
