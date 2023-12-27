Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 2011: Dragons delay over grandstand repairs

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 27 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WIN Entertainment Centre Operations Manager Len Fairclough talks with Superintendent Kyle Stewart after high winds caused the western grandstand roof to buckle in 2011. Picture by Kirk Gilmour
WIN Entertainment Centre Operations Manager Len Fairclough talks with Superintendent Kyle Stewart after high winds caused the western grandstand roof to buckle in 2011. Picture by Kirk Gilmour

Looking back at December 28, 2011

Damage to the western grandstand roof at WIN Stadium has put Dragons home games for 2012 at risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.