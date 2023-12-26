Illawarra Mercury
South Coast swimmer saved family member first before disappearing

By Staff Reporter
Updated December 27 2023 - 10:15am, first published 9:01am
Congo Beach is south of Batemans Bay on the NSW South Coast.
It is understood a man missing from a South Coast beach had saved a family member before being swept out to sea.

