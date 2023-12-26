South Coast swimmer saved family member first before disappearing

It is understood a man missing from a South Coast beach had saved a family member before being swept out to sea.
A raft of emergency service personnel are continuing the search for the missing swimmer today.
Emergency services were called to Congo Beach - about 10km south of Moruya - mid-afternoon on Boxing Day following reports a man was missing in the surf.
Officers from South Coast Police District were informed the 19-year-old man had rescued a family member who was experiencing difficulties in the surf, when he became caught in a rip and was swept out to sea.
A search was immediately started but the man could not be found.
The search resumed at 7am today, involving local police, PolAir, Marine Area Command as well as Surf Lifesavers, Marine Rescue NSW, and the Westpac Rescue helicopter.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information to contact Batemans Bay Police on 02 4472 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
