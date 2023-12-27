Ex-barrister takes Kiama council to court over claims of bias

A Kiama Downs man wants the The Land and Environment Court to rule that Kiama Municipal Council is biased - though his chances of success are "slim".
Retired senior barrister Michael Joseph has twice started court action in response to development applications lodged by his neighbours Ricardo and Jennifer Spencer.
The first DA was lodged in 2017 but later withdrawn after Mr Joseph started legal proceedings.
A second DA was sent to the council in 2021, which again prompted court action. In conciliation meetings, the council agreed to engage an independent town planner to make a recommendation - but the second DA was withdrawn by the Spencers before the council made a decision.
The council also agreed to ensure that "certain named members" of council staff would have nothing further to do with the second application.
In February 2022 Mr Joseph also took the Spencers to court over claims that bamboo they planted obstructed his views of the Minnamurra Headland.
A third development application was lodged in August 2023 and, despite the council not yet making a decision on it, Mr Joseph has lodged a long summons requesting the court rule that the council is "biased and/or has given rise to a perception of bias" towards the Spencers and against Mr Joseph.
The council called for the summons - which was more than 25 pages - to be dismissed because "it discloses no reasonable course of action [and] has a tendency to cause prejudice, embarrassment or delay".
The summons also included 17 pages of allegations about the conduct of council staff in assessing the previous DAs and that Mr Joseph had to take the council to court over three freedom of information requests to overcome the "biased acts" of the council.
In requesting the summons be dismissed the council noted Mr Joseph - who represented himself at the Land and Environment Court - was told the identity of the town planner assessing the new DA and there was nothing in his summons "that impugns the state of mind" of the employee.
Land and Environment Court Justice John Robson found Mr Joseph's summons had "a number of fundamental deficiencies" and he felt most of the claims should be dismissed.
Justice Robson also said Mr Joseph's chances of proving bias "are at the most slim".
"I have difficulty accepting that the presently available evidence is sufficient to ground a finding of actual bias in relation to either full council or [the council town planner]," his findings stated.
Justice Robson also noted that much of Mr Joseph's concerns of bias relate to decisions made on previous DAs by council employees who either no longer worked for the council or were not "the decision-maker" in this latest DA.
The justice struck out most of Mr Joseph's 26-page summons because, as written, "it would amount to an abuse of process of the court" and was confusing as to any course of action.
"Council is entitled to face a summons or pleading which it can comprehend and which accords with the over-riding purpose to facilitate the just, quick and cheap resolutions of the real issues in the proceedings," Justice Robson's ruling said.
However, the court allowed Mr Joseph to go back and revise his work, limiting it to only the claims of bias and procedural fairness.
