Meet the retired cop Roger Mayer, the Illawarra dog whisperer

You may have seen Roger Mayer out and about using his prowess in the park to show dogs how to be better behaved, but he's also teaching many to save lives - and not just your typical German Shepherds.
The former NSW Police Seargant had a magnificent 37-year career that saw him at the Bathurst riots in 1985 as a member of the Tactical Response Group, and the Macquarie Fields, Redfern and Cronulla riots with the dog squad, but now he's devoting his time to mentoring canines everywhere.
Roger runs the Well Mannered Mutts Facebook group, offering free advice to dog owners around Australia, but he also trains dogs with the Volunteer Rescue Association NSW (VRA) - to find people lost in the wilderness.
"We've got a beautiful little Cocker Spaniel who's a great little tracking dog, believe it or not," he said.
"[The owner is] training her dog up for human remains detection [in water]. This is so they can do still-water and river searches for missing persons."
Like the Rural Fire Service or State Emergency Service, the not-for-profit VRA relies on volunteers to help with operations like motor vehicle accidents or cliff rescues in regional and remote locations.
"I've been helping them develop themes for tracking and searching for missing persons in New South Wales. They've been given a government grant to do human remains protection which we're also working on," he said.
"The dogs are another aspect as the police can be pretty stretched out in the country, so we've now got a couple of qualified dogs in tracking and searching out areas.
"It's like the old [television canine star] 'Lassie', so they find the person then come back and tell the handler and keep going back until they get to them."
This is unlike police-trained dogs, he said, who are trained to "hold and bark" - but this doesn't always work, especially for frightened children missing in the bush or people with disabilities.
When Roger isn't teaching dogs to save lives you might also find him at an Illawarra dog park turning "delinquent mutts" into well-mannered beauties or helping out at Canine Sports Illawarra train dogs in agility and obedience at Dapto High School each week.
"I have also been around Australia training rangers how to deal with dangerous dogs safely so they don't get bitten, they're my passions these days," he said.
"I seem to get a lot of the problem dogs that get kicked out of clubs or may get ... kicked out of other dog training, and a lot of the vets send me dogs too."
The key to having a well-mannered and well-trained dog, according to Roger, is for owners to teach them to be well-behaved rather than lavish them like "fur babies".
"They've got to be part of the family, but they've also got to be social."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.