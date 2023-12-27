Will St George Illawarra's Talatau Amone join this list of disgraced NRL stars?

St George Illawarra half Talatau 'Junior' Amone's NRL career hangs by a thread after the league handed down their decision to deregister the player.
Amone, as well as his father, appeared in Wollongong Local Court earlier this month and were found guilty of a brutal rooftop hammer attack against a tradie carried out across from their Warrawong household in November last year.
The duo each pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including common counts of intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company. Amone, 21, was sentenced to two years imprisonment by way of an intensive corrections order and 300 hours of community service.
As a result, the NRL handed down their decision almost immediately.
"The National Rugby League (NRL) has today issued a Notice to St George Illawarra Dragons player Talatau Junior Amone under the NRL Playing Contract and Remuneration Rules," the statement read.
"On 11 December, 2023 the player was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court to two years imprisonment by way of an intensive corrections order and 300 hours of community service.
"This sentence followed Amone's conviction on charges of Intimidation and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm in Company relating to an incident at Warrawong on 15 November 2022.
"Additionally, the player was fined $1,000 by the Court for a charge of Destroy or Damage Property and ordered to pay compensation to the victim.
"The NRL's wellbeing and counselling services have been made available to the player."
Following that announcement, Amone was given five days to respond.
Should he appeal, he may yet play for Shane Flanagan's Dragons team in 2024. But should the NRL knock it back, Amone will join a long list of players that have been sacked from the game.
Does Amone deserve to be considered in the following list of the most infamous disgraced NRL stars in recent history? You be the judge.
It was a moment that even non-sporting fans remember for all the wrong reasons.
At the top of his game after winning the Dally M with the Roosters, Todd Carney ruined his NRL career after Cronulla tore up his contract after a photo was released showing him urinating into his own mouth in 2014.
The 'bubbler' incident was the tip of the iceberg, with the Sharks originally giving him a career lifeline with a contract.
The now 37-year-old has now spoken out on the incident but at the time it was the beginning of the end for the talented number six.
Even prior to this Carney was deregistered due to a number of incidences but most notably after leading police on a wild car chase.
Carney finished off his career with English clubs Catalan Dragons, Salford Red Devils and Hull Kingston Rovers.
Another extremely notable one. The former Parramatta star was sentenced to four years and nine months behind bars for sexual assault in 2018.
Hayne had been in Newcastle for a friend's bucks party and caught a taxi to the woman's home on his way back to Sydney where the assault took place.
His NRL career ended in 2018 and took up a career in American Football, but his conviction certainly earns him a spot on this list.
Packer served one year of time behind bars after being convicted of assault in 2013.
He was originally given a two-year sentence, but was released in 2015. The NRL refused to register Packer initially before he returned for the Dragons in 2016.
Following that he signed on with the Tigers and now Packer has more recently made a remarkable turnaround to his life after receiving his Master of Business Administration (Executive).
At one point Pearce was the starting No.7 for NSW in Origin but a series of events essentially ended his NRL career prematurely.
He was axed by NSW and didn't play in the 2014 Origin series (which the Blues won) after he was given an infringement notice over an incident at a Kings Cross club.
Whilst playing for the Roosters, Pearce was suspended for the first eight rounds of the 2016 NRL season and fined $125,000 after a video emerged of a drunk Pearce simulating a 'lewd act' with a dog at an Australia Day party.
The Roosters striped him of the captaincy and Pearce went to rehab for alcohol issues.
Later he moved to the Knights but his potential didn't eventuate after he was involved in a sexting scandal with a member of staff at the club.
One of the most eye-catching NRL players in recent memory had an up and down career due to off-field moments.
In 2009 he got into a drunken fight with Bulldogs teammates Jamal Idris and Lee Te Maari in a Wentworthville hotel and as a result he was dropped to reserve grade for most of that season.
He had his best season in 2012 and won the Dally M medal but the following year he kicked himself in the foot after being stood down for the Bulldogs for behavioural reasons. He also entered rehab for gambling and alcohol issues.
Barba was immense in Cronulla's 2016 premiership win but all that came crashing down after he tested positive for cocaine days after the win against the Storm and he entered rehab once more.
The final nail in the coffin came at his time in North Queensland where he was sacked for a significant breach of contract without making an appearance for the club.
The Knights player was arrested in 2009 following supplying drugs and served 18 months behind bars.
Wicks played 69 first grade matches before he was arrested and charged with eight drug related offences, including six counts of supplying a prohibited drug and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
He did return to the NRL in 2015, before retiring in 2016 after playing for Parramatta.
