Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Nowra business owner accused of 'seriously injuring' woman in DV incident

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
December 27 2023 - 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra business owner accused of 'seriously injuring' woman in DV incident
Nowra business owner accused of 'seriously injuring' woman in DV incident

A West Nowra business owner has been granted bail amid allegations he assaulted a woman during a domestic violence incident, resulting in "serious injuries".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.