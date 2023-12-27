Nowra business owner accused of 'seriously injuring' woman in DV incident

A West Nowra business owner has been granted bail amid allegations he assaulted a woman during a domestic violence incident, resulting in "serious injuries".
Daniel William Crump sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, December 27 following his arrest on Boxing Day.
The father-of-two is yet to enter pleas to charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and contravening an apprehended violence order.
Police will allege Crump assaulted the woman in front of children and caused her "serious injuries".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Coby Davis opposed his release due to the seriousness of the accusations.
She noted at the time of the incident, Crump was serving a community correction order for breaching an apprehended violence order involving the same woman.
Sgt Davis noted Crump's rap sheet included drug offences and past bail breaches, raising concerns he would comply with any future conditions imposed.
Defence lawyer Claire Carpenter argued Crump was willing to comply with a condition prohibiting him from contacting the alleged victim.
Ms Carpenter highlighted he needed to be at liberty to take care of his children and to continue running his business, Home Grown Handyman Service, with a number of "significant jobs" requiring completion.
Registrar Little was satisfied concerns could be mitigated through a series of bail conditions.
Upon release, Crump must not contact the alleged victim, must live in West Nowra, and is banned from going within 25 metres of a particular street in the Shoalhaven.
The matter was adjourned to January 10 at Nowra Local Court.
