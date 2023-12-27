Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

Two fighter planes crash into ocean off Shellharbour in 1950

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 27 2023 - 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two air force pilots crashed into the ocean off Shellharbour after some training manoeuvres went horribly wrong.
Two air force pilots crashed into the ocean off Shellharbour after some training manoeuvres went horribly wrong.

A mid-air collision during a mock dogfight sent two air force pilots crashing into the waters off the coast of Shellharbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help