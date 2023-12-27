Two fighter planes crash into ocean off Shellharbour in 1950

A mid-air collision during a mock dogfight sent two air force pilots crashing into the waters off the coast of Shellharbour.
RAAF pilots Angus McKenzie and William Gravell were part of a squadron of 10 Mustang fighters who had left the Williamtown base just north of Newcastle.
On the morning of Tuesday, November 7, they were spotted about one and half kilometres off the coast of Shellharbour by a group of Sea Fury planes on a patrol from HMAS Albatross.
The Sea Furies had been briefed to look for the Mustangs and carry out a mock attack.
On the second attack one of the Mustangs collided with another, taking out its tail and sending both of them plunging towards the ocean.
The pilot of the tailless plane managed to bail out before it was lost under the waves. The pilot of the other damaged Mustang managed to right the craft and began heading for shore - but never made it.
Several witnesses on the shore immediately called in the drama to the police, where Inspector JP Magney - on his first day in the job after having transferred from Newcastle to the South Coast - was put in charge of the investigation.
Rather than call the cops, some Shellharbour locals took more direct action.
Shellharbour Hotel publican Harry Bush headed out to sea with mate Westy Hall on his fishing boat to see if they could save the pilot they'd seen parachute into the water.
"We searched for more than an hour before we found the silk parachute spread out on the water and hauled it aboard," Bush said.
It was then they noticed the clips that held an inflatable raft to the harness had been released - but in the frantic moments before he went under, the pilot hadn't been able to pull the boat free.
During the day, the navy and army combined sent a dozen planes to search for the missing pilots, while closer to the water naval ships and a submarine continued the hunt.
Throughout the day, various pieces of wreckage were found, as well as gloves and helmets floating in the water.
On land, police searched 14 kilometres of shoreline for any sign of the men - but came up empty.
By the second day, up to 30 planes were in the air searching for the pilots, but the search was called off on Thursday.
A week later, Norman Rainford was fishing at Stanwell Park Beach when he spotted a body floating 50 metres off the coast.
He kept an eye on it as it was washed ashore further up the beach - there was hope that it might be one of the missing airmen.
However, police hadn't ruled out the possibility of it being the body of Henry Clarke, who drowned at Stanwell Park two months ago.
A post-mortem the following day revealed that it was the 67-year-old Clarke - a scar left from a World War I wound helped the identification process.
Clarke, a newsagent in the northern suburb, had been driving across Stanwell Creek causeway doing his morning paper deliveries on September 11, when a sudden downpour caused the river to swell and wash him and his car away.
Searchers at the time found Clarke's ute but there was no sign of the man's body.
Just a day after the post-mortem, George Burt was taking a morning walk along Windang Beach when he spotted a body, its legs sticking out of the water.
To stop the tide pulling the body away, the war pensioner looped a piece of wire around the ankles and got the body above water level and into the shore.
The identification was easy - the body was dressed in air force trousers with the name "McKenzie" written in ink on the inner waistband.
The Wollongong Coroner's Court dealt with McKenzie's death in January 1951, Coroner WS Musgrave hearing eye witnesses reports from those flying with the pilot as to what happened.
Musgrave found that McKenzie had drowned, while Gravell's body was never recovered.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.