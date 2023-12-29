Plenty of markets on the South Coast for summer, here's some of the best

Stuck for what to do these holidays? Check out our top picks of markets from around the region for unique crafts and gifts.
January 4, 11, 18 and 25
From 2pm to 5pm every Thursday, the Berry Farmers market has an array of local fresh produce and preserves perfect for entertaining, or local wine, and preserves for a gift. The market is held at the Berry Showground.
January 6
Held on the first Saturday of each month, the Milton Showground Market is the perfect opportunity to get some shopping done. With over 80 stalls, handmade crafts, fashion for everyone, street food stalls, including pastries, preserves and local produce, there's plenty on offer. The Milton Lions Club also operate a barbeque on the day among the selection of stalls.
January 6
The Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Twilight Market is held at the picturesque maritime museum in Huskisson and is held on the first Saturday of each month. There's live music, the Whaler's Bar which offers local wine and beer and stalls to wander around full of arts, crafts, fresh produce and homewares.
January 7
Held at the Culburra Beach Community Centre grounds, this market runs from 8am to 2pm. With over 30 stalls on site selling a wide selection of items, including unique or vintage clothing, local produce, crystals and stones, plants, preserves, and more. There's delicious food stalls on site or you can stop at one of Culburra's locally loved cafes.
January 14
With almost 100 stalls, the Huskisson Market will be open at the Huskisson Sportsground Sunday from 8.00am to 2.00pm. The market features an array of fresh produce, handmade products, vintage collectors items, clothing, arts and crafts, handmade gifts and much more. The market opens on the second Sunday of every month.
January 14
Hosted. by the Ulladulla Marine Rescue, the Wharf Markets are on from 8am to 1pm with live music and great energy all morning. There's plenty of options at these markets, with trinkets galore, fresh produce, handmade gifts and plenty of breakfast options on offer to keep tummy's happy.
January 21
A little further up the coast, the Kiama Seaside Market takes place along the shoreline, making it the perfect summer stroll to pick up a few treats. With an abundance of fresh produce, crafts, antiques, food and so much more, it makes for a great day out in your own company, or with friends.
January 28
Featuring about 100 stalls, the Berry Markets will be open this Sunday, from 8.30am to 2.30pm. The market offers handmade products, arts and crafts, gifts ideas, locally grown fresh produce, preserves, collectables, books, plants, leather goods, clothing and many other artisan products on offer. The Berry Markets are held on the first Sunday of each month excluding February.
