Police on hunt for thieves after five motorbikes were stolen from Woonona

Wollongong police officers are on the hunt to recover five motorbikes stolen from a home in Woonona just before Christmas.
An image of three masked people has been widely circulated on social media with a caption relating to the incident stating thieves broke in whilst a woman, her husband and children were sleeping.
A NSW Police Spokesperson confirmed there had been a break in on Duke Street around 1am on Thursday, December 21.
"Officers attached to Wollongong Police District responded, to find five motorbikes were stolen from the home and a car broken into," they told the Mercury.
"The occupants were home at the time, but undisturbed. Police are reviewing CCTV."
Despite many concerned comments from the public on the social media posts, there has been no "spike" in reported break and enters in the Wollongong Police District prior to Christmas, the spokesman said.
However, they did urge residents to take extra precautions over the holiday period to ensure belongings were safe and out of sight from opportunistic thieves.
Anyone with information about the Duke Street theft is urged to contact Wollongong Police (02) 4223 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Tips from police include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.