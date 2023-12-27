Triple holiday tragedy prevented by surf life savers at Austinmer

Another three men were saved from drowning at Austinmer beach on Boxing Day after getting into trouble well outside the flags.
And a man was saved at Woonona beach on the same day, as beachgoers flocked to Wollongong's coast to make the most of the holiday.
At Austinmer a triple holiday tragedy was prevented by the fast actions of Surf Life Savers after the three men entered the water at the south end of the beach. They got into trouble and two were rescued by volunteer Surf Life Savers on boards.
As the third man continued to be swept out the Mercury understands a young volunteer on a board was signalled to help, and the man was able to be rescued before he went under.
The three men in their twenties, understood to be from Melbourne, were treated with oxygen on the beach before being taken to hospital.
"They were caught in a rip current at the southern end - where [the] eight were caught in a rip current a few weeks ago," Surf Life Saving NSW duty officer Anthony Turner said.
"All three were brought back in by lifesavers where they were treated with oxygen therapy due to swallowing water, and exhaustion.
"All three were transported to hospital by ambulance.
"There were flags set up and they weren't swimming between the flags at the time. It's such a small beach but they were ... outside the flagged area when they were rescued."
Mr Turner said well over a hundred warnings were also given to people swimming in unsafe areas by surf life savers patrolling the coast on jet skis.
Mr Turner said the Woonona rescue was performed by a member of the public who ran down when he saw a men in trouble in an unpatrolled part of the beach.
"The member of the public brought him to shore where he was treated by lifesavers with oxygen therapy until the ambulance arrived and assessed him as well," Mr Turner said.
"Our two incidents were all outside the flagged area and it's just a reminder of the dangers of swimming at unpatrolled locations and outside the flagged area.
"It was just the quick response by members of the public and lifesavers what prevented ... potential tragedies on our beaches."
The Austinmer rescue happened in the same part of the beach where a dramatic and desperate rescue took place two weeks ago, with eight people pulled from the water about 7pm on December 11.
The group, mostly teenagers, had come from Campbelltown for a swim after work and were saved only by a coincidence - the Austinmer Surf Life Saving Club committee was having its meeting in the club and heard the screams.
