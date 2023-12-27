Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Triple holiday tragedy prevented by surf life savers at Austinmer

By Ben Langford and Desiree Savage
Updated December 27 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surf Life Savers on patrol earlier this year at Austinmer Beach. Picture by Adam McLean.
Surf Life Savers on patrol earlier this year at Austinmer Beach. Picture by Adam McLean.

Another three men were saved from drowning at Austinmer beach on Boxing Day after getting into trouble well outside the flags.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.