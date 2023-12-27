More storms on the way, warn weather gurus, after Illawarra's lunchtime lashing

An updated weather warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology just a lunchtime deluge lashed parts of the Illawarra on wednesday.
"An upper trough traversing across the eastern part of New South Wales is combining with a very moist and unstable air mass to enhance the risk of severe thunderstorms," the Bureau stated.
Around 1.35pm, the storm cell was detected by the BOM near Camden and Picton with its movement heading east.
Not long after it hit the Illawarra in spectacular, if thankfully short-lived, fashion.
An hour later that warning was updated, warning of "severe thunderstorms are developing in the east this afternoon".
It's likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours, they said, and could impact Wollongong, Braidwood, Huskisson and Ulladulla, among other locations.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 2:20 pm, a severe thunderstorm likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds was detected near Wollongong and Liverpool.
This thunderstorm is moving towards the south-east.
It is forecast to affect Hornsby, Parramatta, Sutherland, Sydney Airport and Sydney Olympic Park by 2:50 pm and Sydney City, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Mona Vale and waters off Bondi Beach by 3:20 pm.
Storms have been lashing the Illawarra for several days, with families staying at a Kiama caravan park up to their knees in water on Christmas Day.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
