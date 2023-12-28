Leon was working at the beach cafe when he spotted two men stuck in a rip

Leon Snoek was busy working at the Thirroul beach cafe on Boxing Day afternoon - but not too busy to notice two men being swept out in a rip.
So after asking his boss whether it would be OK, he took a few minutes off to help save them.
After being told "of course, go quickly", or words to that effect, Mr Snoek, 18, stripped down to his shorts, ran down the beach grabbing a patrol board on the way, and went in to perform a rescue.
Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club volunteers had one man covered and were performing another rescue at the time, so Mr Snoek thought they could do with an extra hand.
"I was working at the beach cafe clearing some plates and then I looked out to the south side of the beach and I saw two guys were going into a rip," he said.
"I saw the clubbie (Surf Life Saving Club volunteer) going down with the board to go pull them out. Then I realised ... there's two guys and there's one board.
"I ran inside to my managers and said 'I'm sorry, I gotta go down to help these guys out'. They said sure, go, go, go.
"So I ran in and got the other guy who was staying afloat with [help from] a surfer who was passing by.
"It was pretty tricky to him to keep him afloat. We got to him and we brought them back in, and they were very appreciative."
Mr Snoek, who recently graduated from Smith's Hill High School, was full of praise for the Thirroul club volunteers for the job they did with the rescues, and the cafe managers who encouraged him to go.
He said the main thing people needed to know was the importance of swimming between the flags. These men were swimming well to the south of the patrolled area.
Mr Snoek, who lives a block back from the beach in Thirroul, is a regular surf life saver at Austinmer Beach.
The Thirroul incident was another rescue to add to a busy Boxing Day on northern Wollongong beaches, with a rescue at Woonona and three men saved at Austinmer.
And what did Mr Snoek do next? Slipped on the yellow and red and went to do an extra shift at his regular beach.
"I walked back to the cafe and the managers were all very supportive. They were like, can we do anything? I said it's all good so I kept working, and then I got off a bit early.
"I felt bad for Austi because they always have a lot of rescues on busy days. I heard they'd done a pretty big rescue earlier in the day so I popped down to finish up a patrol there."
Being a regular patroller, he's been in many rescues but this one was different.
"Obviously I wasn't on patrol so I wasn't really looking out but I just happened to spot them. I've done a few rescues at Austi, but that's when I'm part of the club ... I know what's happening.
"When you're not patrolling ... it's all a bit up in the air. So it wasn't the most impressive, but it was an exciting one."
