Golfers left ankle-deep in water as summer storm hammers Calderwood

Forget Melbourne having four seasons in a day, it seems Calderwood had two extremes on Wednesday.
Moments after visiting golfers applied another layer of sunscreen, they were bolting for any form of shelter they could find as the heavens opened.
Mother Nature's interruption came, Wollongong's Jeremy Lasek explained, in the middle of the best round of his life.
"We'd just finished the sixth hole and I had three pars - I've never done that before," Mr Lasek said.
And, right on cue, the rain bucketed down, saving Mr Lasek's playing partners, his brother Richard and good friend Phil Chamberlain.
"It came from nowhere," Mr Lasek said.
Having spent 45 minutes sheltering under some trees, they emerged soaked to the skin and, with the rain still pouring down, the trio decided to trek back to the clubhouse.
"During that 1km walk we had torrential rain, hail and howling winds.
"It's a golf round we will never forget," Mr Lasek said.
"The course and the fairways were turned into lakes and rivers. We just put our heads down and high-tailed it back to safety."
While the weather may have spared playing partners on Wednesday, the club generously gave the group a credit to resume their round in the next few days.
The small mercy on Wednesday, Mr Chamberlain noted was that "at least the hailstones weren't golf ball-sized!"
