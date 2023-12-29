New Year message: Waste no more in 2024

Soon, you'll hear thousands of champagne corks popping in the Illawarra as the clock strikes midnight and welcomes us into 2024.
And whether you're celebrating with friends and family, working a graveyard shift, or enjoying a quiet night in, you'll likely be thinking about your New Year's resolutions.
'Reduce waste' deserves a place on that list.
Australians generate approximately 2950 kg of waste per person annually, equivalent to around 5900 ripe Kensington Pride mangoes, 19,666 cotton T-shirts, or two medium-sized cars.
Given the current cost-of-living crisis, that's an enormous amount of waste we could be making the most of instead of sending to landfill.
But the hardest part of any resolution is knowing where to start.
So, our Green Connect Zero Waste experts have put together their top tips to help you make small but achievable changes in the new year to reduce waste, extend the life of your purchases, and recycle correctly.
Let's start with the basics.
One of the most effective ways to reduce waste is also the simplest: only purchase what you need and avoid buying overly packaged items.
The easiest way to achieve this is to plan ahead.
When shopping for clothes, household items, or gifts, write a list of what you need before you start your shop, and make sure to bring reusable bags, containers, and bottles to avoid using single-use items.
And don't forget about groceries.
Each year, Australians waste around 312kg of food per person, costing households up to $2500.
To beat the food waste for good, create a weekly meal plan, check what you already have at home, and then write your list.
Store your groceries correctly to ensure they stay fresh for as long as possible.
Planning will help you reduce unnecessary impulse purchases that will likely wither away in your fridge or cupboard before finding their way into the bin.
For bonus points, consider buying second-hand items from your local Op Shop or a community buy-swap-sell group instead of purchasing new; you'll reduce waste and find a bargain at the same time.
Thinking of throwing out that used jar, old T-shirt, or magazine? Think again. Many items we're quick to throw out can be washed and reused, like that jam jar you've scraped clean.
Give it a scrub and use it to store salad dressing, or gift it to a jam-making friend or family member. Old jars can also be repurposed as candles, vases, and more.
You can breathe new life into your old clothes by sewing up tears and patching holes. Call in the experts and take them to a dry cleaner or tailor to return them to their former glory.
If repairing them isn't possible, you can turn them into everything from a shopping bag to a quilt, pillow or scrunchie, or cut them into strips to use as cleaning rags.
Old magazines and newspapers can be used as wrapping paper, and if you're feeling crafty, you can turn wine corks into picture frames or use old cans as planters for succulents.
If you're not the creative type, it's a great idea to sell or give away your old clothes, household items, furniture and appliances online. You can also donate them to charities or your local Op Shop to give them a second use.
How many times has your hand hovered over the recycling bin as you wondered: Can this actually be recycled? In trying to do our best for the environment, we often throw unrecyclable items, like disposable coffee cups, in the yellow bin.
Unfortunately, when too many of these items end up in our recycling bins, the whole lot may be discarded into landfill. So, check the packaging, do a quick search online, and if you're still unsure if the item can be recycled, put it in your red bin instead. Or keep it aside and use Wollongong Waste's 'Ask a Waste Expert' service to help you make the right decision.
Items that you can safely recycle include paper and cardboard, plastic bottles, cups and plates, cans and tins, milk and juice cartons and glass jars. And don't forget to recycle those champagne bottles!
Find a full list of dos and don'ts on Wollongong Waste's website so you can make a quick decision the next time you're at the bin - whether at home or out in the community.
Recycling should always be your last port of call. Reduce, reuse, repair and repurpose first for a waste-no-more 2024!
Remember, recycling should always be your last port of call. Reduce, reuse, repair and repurpose first for a waste-no-more 2024!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.