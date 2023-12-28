The Mercury in 1998: Boy's 100km bike ride gets girlfriend in trouble

A 16-year-old boy cycled more than 100 kilometres to see his girlfriend but only ended up getting her in trouble with the law.
The teen cycled from Moss Vale to the South Coast town of Berrara, where his 15-year-old girlfriend was holidaying.
But that unusual show of devotion ended up with the 15-year-old standing in Wollongong Local Court.
The 15-year-old girl, who also lived in Moss Vale, was under the care of a guardian who had taken her on the holiday.
The girl was already on bail in relation to charges of maliciously destroying property and assault.
A condition of that bail was that she accept her guardian's supervision, who had requested she not invite her boyfriend on the holiday, nor tell him the location of the vacation.
Obviously, the boyfriend's arrival suggested she had not complied with that bail condition.
According to the police facts, the guardian had told Nowra officers he could no longer take responsibility for the girl because of her alleged failure to adhere to reasonable requests or a curfew.
In court, Registrar Ingrid De Boer refused to grant the girl bail and made an order for Juvenile Justice to attempt to find her temporary accommodation until her next Moss Vale Court appearance on the charges of assault and destroying property.
Also reported in the Mercury of December 29, 1998, were the drive-by muggings of three elderly women over the past two days.
Police said the attacks occurred between 9am and 9.30am as the women walked along Wollongong and Fairy Meadow streets.
Two of the attacks happened on December 26, the second of which was on a partially blind Smiths Hill woman.
The 88-year-old was attacked from behind at the corner of Gipps and Keira streets, Wollongong.
The attacker knocked her to the ground, breaking three ribs and splitting the skin on her left arm from wrist to shoulder.
A man had driven past her, pulled over to the kerb and returned to steal her handbag.
Sergeant Pat O'Brien of Wollongong Police said witnesses would be vital in catching the callous attackers.
"Unless some witnesses come forward with more positive information the chances of catching them are quite slender," Sgt O'Brien said.
