The Illawarra crims who made us facepalm in 2023

Before sentencing offenders for their questionable acts, Wollongong magistrates have asked "what were you thinking?" quite a few times in 2023.
From a hoax kidnapping, to illicit substances being hidden in places they shouldn't be - here are the offenders who made us in the Illawarra Mercury office do a collective facepalm this year.
It was exactly one year ago that Horsley tradie Paul Iera made a very costly mistake, which was not only reported on by local media, but CNN, India Today, and the New York Post too.
The 36-year-old love rat wanted to ring in the 2023 with his mistress. So, he told his partner he was off to meet his "finance guy" 15 minutes before the clock struck midnight.
Later, Iera told his partner he'd been kidnapped, which caused her to panic and report the matter to police.
The magistrate ordered Iera to pay $16,217 to the police force for the resources spent on investigating the hoax for two weeks.
"There were so many other ways you could have dealt with this," Magistrate Michael Ong said in September.
Perhaps Iera enjoyed a quiet one in last night.
Sometimes, things don't always go your way. But knocking yourself out certainly won't help whatever your cause is.
For Anthony Rowntree, that cause was bail. The Wollongong man was arrested after being accused of assaulting his 53-year-old neighbour.
He begged the magistrate to release him from the police holding cells. However, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming was unmoved and denied his release.
Rowntree reacted by hurling verbal abuse and headbutting the wall twice with such force that he fell unconscious in the cell.
A bag containing 50 grams of meth was uncovered during a Lake Illawarra grandmother's strip search as she tried to secrete the drugs between her cheeks.
Amanda Lee Dallen confessed to supplying an indictable amount of drugs and hindering police in September, after police pulled her over near a "known drug house".
She tried to shove a bag up her shorts and was strip searched soon after. The bag containing exploded as she thrashed around in the back of a police vehicle, causing the crystal substance to sprinkle down from her bottom.
The magistrate spared her further time behind bars.
Dapto man Joel Sandri broke into a warehouse and stole almost $14,000 worth of appliances - including 24 vacuum cleaners.
He found out crime really sucks after Magistrate Michael O'Brien sentenced him for two separate break-ins while in the grips of drug addiction.
Along with the stolen vacuums, Sandri also loaded up his truck with three electrical sweepers worth $400 each and two electric air pumps worth $240 each.
Bellambi dad Bradley Kearns broke into a high-rise construction site, fitted with CCTV cameras, and left some very important paperwork behind.
The building site manager of the Crown Street apartment complex found Kearns' corrective service inmate paperwork at the scene the following day.
Kearns nabbed himself a haul of tool bags and work boots - and tried to make off with a heavy duty toolbox - however it was too heavy to carry.
He copped eight months' jail.
Using a recording device in court is an offence which attracts a maximum penalty of 12 months' jail, but this didn't deter Nowra woman Hanr Freeman, who recorded her mate's sentencing proceedings as a favour.
Staff advised court sheriffs that Freeman had her phone sitting on the seat beside her with the screen facing up, the red recording circle displayed clearly on the screen.
Sheriffs found lengthy videos picking up the audio in the courtroom.
"She wanted an accurate record to convey to her family and friends," Freeman's lawyer said.
The magistrate said the offence is one taken very seriously.
FIFO worker Christie Sinclair lobbed a Hungry Jacks drink container at a driver on a Dapto exit ramp, kicking off a series of events that landed her in court.
Sinclair had stuck her arm out of her open car window and made "an offensive gesture", yelling "you're supposed to slow down for police" at another driver - an apparent reference to emergency traffic both cars had encountered earlier.
She then threw the drink container which hit the man in the head. The man threw a half can of Coke at Sinclair's car in reply
Sinclair then got out of the car and repeatedly tried to wrench the man's car keys from the ignition, before returning to her car and driving away.
