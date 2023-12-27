Illawarra Mercury
Ty Oxley aboard LawConnect for its heat-stopping Sydney to Hobart line win

By Ethan James
Updated December 28 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:42am
LawConnect, with Ty Oxley on board,t has pipped fellow supermaxi Andoo Comanche for line honours in the Sydney to Hobart. Main picture by Dan Himbrechts
Perennial bridesmaid LawConnect has claimed Sydney to Hobart line honours, coming from behind to pip fellow supermaxi Andoo Comanche in a thrilling finale.

