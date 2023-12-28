How fast can I go?: Signs cause speed camera confusion

Changing speed limits at the city's newest red-light speed camera have motorists scratching their head.
The camera at the intersection of Crown Street and Mangerton Road was switched on at the start of November, operating in warning mode for the first month.
Since December it has been issues fines for speeding - but how fast can people legally go through that intersection?
It's a valid question given the speed limit changes right at the intersection.
Drivers heading west along Crown Street are greeted by very visible signs alerting them to the presence of the red-light speed camera and the 50km/h speed limit.
That 50km/h limit is also painted on both lanes of the road, for good measure.
But travel another 15 metres, and right before the intersection is a 60km/h sign - again with that limit painted on the road.
So what is the right speed to travel through the intersection without being snapped by the camera?
There's a 10-kilometre per hour difference in the two speed signs - which equates to a tripling of demerit points.
Getting caught going less than 10km over the speed limit and it's one demerit point and a $137 fine.
Between 10 and 20km over and it is three points and $316.
It all depends on what speed the camera is set to detect - 50km/h or 60km/h.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the speed camera is calibrated to nab drivers going faster than 60km/h.
"It's important to note that an enforcement camera will always enforce the speed limit shown on the last speed limit sign the driver passes before reaching the camera," the spokeswoman said.
"Legally, it is not possible to display 60km/h on advance warning signs if the speed limit at that specific point is actually 50km/h."
The spokewoman said Transport for NSW would review the signage in early 2024 to ensure the speed limit is clear for motorists.
There is also some potential for confusion for drivers heading into the city.
Just on the western side of the intersection the red-light speed camera warning sign says 60km/h but immediately after the intersection other signs say the limit is 50km/h.
Which could cause confusion in drivers who aren't sure whether the speed limit is in force when they see the sign, or when they pass it.
For the record, it's the latter.
According to the road rules passed by the NSW government "A speed limit sign on a road applies to the length of road beginning at the sign".
That speed remains in force until either another sign with a different number appears or an "end speed limit sign" or if the road ends at a T-intersection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.