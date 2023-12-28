'Hitler win all the time': the story of a 1944 stabbing at Port Kembla

The claim "Hitler win all the time" was apparently enough for a Port Kembla man to slash someone in the neck with a knife back in 1944.
Michael Yovan, 56, was at a venue in Home Street, Port Kembla - an address that doesn't seem to exist any more - on the night of June 17, 1944.
The venue was known as the Greek Club but, because of what happened there that night, the Greek Consul saw fit to inform a court hearing that the place had no Greek connections to speak of and was in fact occupied by Balkan nationals.
On the night in question, Yovan had grabbed a knife from his room and slashed another guest - one Demco Razmovich, known as Jimmy - under the left ear as he was leaving to catch a bus.
A doctor who treated Razmovich said it was just by chance that the knife didn't sever his jugular vein - still, he had to use 12 stitches to close the 15-centimetre wound.
When the police were called, Yovan didn't deny stabbing Razmovich but said it was a result of an argument over Adolf Hitler.
"I tell you what happened," Detective Marsh told the court Yovan said.
"Jim was playing cards and I say to him 'you win like Hitler'. Jim say 'Hitler win all the time'. Jim then get up and hit me several times and knock me down and kick me like a ball for about five minutes."
About 10 minutes later, Yovan said he went to his room to get his knife.
"I come back and stick it in Jim's neck. Then they knock me down and kick me."
The "they" he was talking about was Razmovich, who didn't realise he had been slashed and fought with Yovan to get the knife off him. The victim then put it in a box in the kitchen.
"Then I get it, take it back to my room," Yovan told police. "It is my knife. I keep it sharp in case I want to use it like this. Me an old man and can't fight."
The victim told a very different story, one in which he insisted he made no mention of Hitler at all.
Razmovich said Yovan came into the room where they were playing cards and told them about how Russia was going to win.
Everyone ignored him, perhaps a sign this wasn't the first time Yovan had said something like this. Then he went up to his victim and said "I'll smash you", hitting him on the jaw.
Despite the provocation, Razmovich said he ignored it and went back to playing cards and Yovan soon hit him again. The victim threw him to the floor and then picked him up, Yovan apologised, left the room and returned 10 minutes later with the knife as Razmovich was leaving.
In the court, Yovan pleaded not guilty to the charge of maliciously wounding Razmovich with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
After deliberating for 90 minutes, the jury found him guilty of the stabbing but without any intent to cause grievous harm.
The judge noted that offence carried a five-year jail term but only sentenced Yovan to three years behind bars.
"I feel a substantial penalty should be imposed as a warning to others that the use of weapons such as knives cannot be tolerated in this country," the judge said.
"It is absolutely abhorrent to people here to use knives to settle private quarrels and a great deal of publicity has been in the press recently about the use of knives."
