Thirroul dad on board as Ty Oxley cracks seven-year wait for Sydney to Hobart win

It was seven long years between drinks for Wollongong's Ty Oxley in the Sydney to Hobart but he never lost hope.
Oxley's team LawConnect, runner-up in the past three events, edged across the River Derwent finish line 51 seconds ahead of her rival not long after 8am (AEDT) on Thursday.
The final finish time of LawConnect, skippered and owned by Christian Beck, was one day, 19 hours, three minutes and 58 seconds.
Comanche had taken a narrow lead into the River Derwent after holding the advantage down Tasmania's east coast on Wednesday night.
LawConnect was first out of the Heads in Sydney on Boxing Day after a dramatic start to the 628-nautical mile bluewater classic and the retirement of fellow supermaxi SHK Scallywag.
In the end LawConnect got home in the second-closest finish in Sydney to Hobart history.
And what a win it was for Oxley. 2023 marked seven years since he last celebrated victory at Constitution Dock. But now all that has changed.
Speaking to the Mercury following the race, Oxley heaped plenty of praise on his team.
"It's probably the best team I've ever sailed with," he said.
"The team dynamics on the boat is no one gives up, which obviously we did all the way to the finish. We held it together and look, the team is phenomenal.
"Christian deserves it. It's been six years that he's been doing it for. But I think that is due to the commitment of the crew and the commitment of Christian. He just lets everyone do our jobs and everyone does their jobs to 150 per cent which probably showed in the results."
Also on the boat for the historic win was Thirroul father-of-two Paul Kimber.
"The finish was just ridiculous," Kimber said.
"We were a good way behind and all of a sudden we just started to catch up. And then once we got close it was just a game of tactics after that."
