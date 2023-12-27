Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Three Cringila men rescued after kayaks overturned at Five Islands

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 28 2023 - 11:38am, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five Islands, Port Kembla. Picture from file
Five Islands, Port Kembla. Picture from file

Three men from Cringila had to be airlifted to safety after their kayaks capsized when they went fishing off Port Kembla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.