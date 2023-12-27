Three Cringila men rescued after kayaks overturned at Five Islands

Three men from Cringila had to be airlifted to safety after their kayaks capsized when they went fishing off Port Kembla.
The men, aged 30, 31, and 46, went to Red Point Lookout in two kayaks to go fishing about 2pm Wednesday, December 27, before they continued onto Five Islands.
Both kayaks capsized about 7pm throwing the trio into the water when they were 30 metres off Parklyns Beach on Five Islands.
The men made it to shore but were trapped when the two-seater kayak drifted away. The single-seater was taking on water, and the only mobile phone was rendered unusable.
Relatives went to Hill 60 lookout about 9pm due to concerns the men had not returned and were told by local fishermen they could hear calls for help.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers were called to the scene and spoke with family members.
The Toll Rescue helicopter landed on the island about 11.10pm and assisted the men, who were then airlifted to safety.
They were checked by paramedics, however, did not need treatment.
