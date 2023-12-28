Influx of lost pet alerts amid week of Illawarra thunderstorms, fireworks

The Illawarra has faced many thunderstorms in recent days causing distressed pets to escape their homes or cower at home.
There's been an influx of lost pet alerts through community social media pages from Barrack Heights to Figtree to Kiama.
With New Year's Eve fireworks just around the corner, we spokewith two Illawarra vets about the best way to keep your pets calm.
An Austinmer vet nurse said it's not just the sound that dogs are reacting to but the feeling of vibrations.
Madeleine Gaunt from Austinmer Veterinary Hospital said it's best to keep your pets indoors during the fireworks and to play some distracting background noise like music.
"Be calm around them yourself but it's also okay to reassure them and to be there and comfort them," Mrs Gaunt said.
Veterinary Director of Greencross Vets Fairy Meadow, Dr Luke Michel said it's a genuine anxiety where pets are trying to escape a perceived threat.
"They're scared [and] they don't know what's going on. So, their fight or flight instincts start to take over so we need to do something to help manage that anxiety so that they don't hurt themselves," Dr Michel said.
Humans can hear sounds at high frequencies up to 20 kilohertz while dogs can hear high frequencies up to 100 kHz and are also sensitive to sounds far away.
Dr Michel recommends giving your dog a Kong filled with treats before the fireworks to help distract them.
Storms have been lashing the Illawarra for several days, with families staying at a Kiama caravan park up to their knees in water on Christmas Day and golfers left ankle-deep in Calderwood on December 27.
Veterinary nurse Mrs Gaunt has noticed dogs tend to get the sound phobia of thunderstorms as they get older.
Such as her 13-year-old Labrador Jet, who only started fearing the storms about five years ago.
"I allow him to lay on the bed with me and we turn the music up so that there's less focus on the thunder," Mrs Gaunt said.
Her number one tip is to keep dogs somewhere safe inside where they can't escape or hurt themselves.
During thunderstorms, Mrs Gaunt said they often get reports of lost or stray dogs who have run away searching for a safe haven.
"People find them roaming the streets because they just panic and they just don't know where they're going," she said.
Mr Michel agrees adding many strays appear on New Year's Day after the fireworks.
He advises owners to ensure their details are updated in the microchip registry as dogs can break free from their collars.
"Create a calm environment where they always have access to like a crate where they feel safe," Mr Michel said.
The vet director said medication can sometimes help distressed pets as a short-term solution and to speak with your local vet for advice.
Pet owners can also purchase a thunder jacket or vest for their anxious dog which provides a gentle constant pressure to their torso creating a calming effect.
