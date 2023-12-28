Man charged after allegedly hitting, injuring cyclist at Warrawong

A 23-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly knocked a cyclist off his bike at Warrawong last month.
Gary Shaw was riding his bicycle south along Shellharbour Road, Warrawong on November 30, when the occupant of a passing ute allegedly pushed him from his bike, knocking him to the ground.
The 66-year-old retiree was treated for minor injuries including scrapes and grazes.
Police were called to Kelly Street, Berkeley, after reports the same ute allegedly drove on the incorrect side of the road towards a motorbike rider, before swerving out of the motorbike's path.
The rider, a 26-year-old woman, was uninjured.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers started investigating both incidents. On December 22, officers attended a home in Horsley, where they issued a 23-year-old man with a court attendance notice.
He is facing six charges, including driver not passing a bicycle at a safe distance, driver not disclosing their identity as required, part of body outside a window door, driving without proper control of their vehicle, and two counts of driving in a dangerous manner.
The man will face Wollongong Local Court on January 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.