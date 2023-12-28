Beating Adelaide 36ers 'personal' for Hawks guard Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson by his own accounts played his worst ever game for the Illawarra Hawks when they lost to the Adelaide 36ers earlier this season.
That's why Robinson is extra keen to play well and help the Hawks down the 36ers in Wollongong on New Year's Eve.
"I think we all have this game circled in our schedule. Me especially, because it's probably the worst game I played in my career in Adelaide last time," he said.
"So it's very personal for me. I want to do well but I think we're excited as a team and we're just taking it step by step, trying to play as well as possible and win as many games as possible."
The Hawks and Robinson have certainly improved since that 89-80 loss to the 36ers in Adelaide on October 14.
Illawarra have won four of their last six games and head into Sunday's showdown against Adelaide riding high after a thrilling Christmas Day comeback victory over the Sydney Kings.
Robinson more than played his part in the 94-90 win at Qudos Bank Arena, contributing 12 points, four rebounds and five assists.
But the import conceded he has endured his fair share of ups and downs since joining the Hawks.
The American played only one game last season before a knee injury ruled him out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.
The point guard has played all 15 games this season but by his own admission would like to provide more scoring and assists for the Hawks.
"There's been a lot of ups and downs for me personally, and team wise as well," Robinson said.
"I'm not shooting as well as I want to and assist numbers are a little lower than normal for me.
"Just finding ways to win is what I've been doing the last couple of games.
"I think I got tricked early in the season, the second game of the year, I had a really good scoring output and I kind of set that standard, but it's not always realistic to maintain that.
"I'm a perfectionist, but it's also hard coming off an injury trying to get your timing and things back right.
"I'm just ready for what's still coming and I'm enjoying the team's energy and pace right now."
Since parting ways with Jacob Jackomas after a 2-7 start to the season, the Hawks have improved their win/loss record to 6-9 under the guidance of interim coach Justin Tatum.
Robinson was not surprised to see the improved performance of Illawarra in recent weeks.
"We've had the pieces from the jump. It's just implementing that and putting it all together," he said.
"It wasn't going to happen overnight, like we said, from the first day of the year.
"But it's slowly but surely coming together and I'm excited for the potential and the heights that we can reach as a group, we're well connected right now and we're all playing off each other and we just love being here."
Robinson and the Hawks are banking on another big WIN Entertainment Centre crowd against the last-placed Adelaide.
"We had a great turnout at home against Tassie last week. We appreciated it for everybody sticking with us," he said.
"I think the energy is hard to play in when this arena is packed.
"We're just going to continue to do well for our fans and play hard and put our energy into them as well.
"I'm just blessed and thankful for the continued support I've had personally and the team as well.
"I think the Gong is great for us as a group and that's why we're all here because we love the community."
