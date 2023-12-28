New Coledale fish and chip shop to serve paper-wrapped nostalgia

For Ben Sinfield, the best hot chips he had growing up were the ones deep fried in beef drippings.
While not as common in Australia, the best hand-cut, triple-cooked fluffy potato chip of Mr Sinfield's boyhood were cooked in tallow, and he's only weeks away from offering up the same at new fish and chip shop Rosie's in Coledale.
"It's really just simple food, done well with love and care," Mr Sinfield said, while perched on a step outside the soon to open shop front.
But from the cherished chip recipe, to the signwriting on the window and the care for the original tiles on the doorstep, simple does not mean basic.
The other driving force behind Rosie's is Tania Ho, a Woonona girl who relocated to London and began working in restaurants in the British capital.
While working front of house at Michelin starred St. John - which pioneered the nose-to-tail food under head chef Fergus Henderson - Ms Ho met Mr Sinfield who was in the kitchen before he later followed her Down Under.
Back in Australia, the pair shared their love of food and wine with each other, while Mr Sinfield was part of the opening team at Sydney fine diners including Ester and Fred's before they embarked on their combined venture Banh Xeo Bar, serving the crispy Vietnamese pancake first at markets, then at a pop up and more permanently at a restaurant in The Cannery, Rosebery.
"It really lends itself to freshness, all the textures, and we wanted to just make the best Vietnamese pancake," Ms Ho said.
Fast forward six years, and the couple have turned that singular dedication to getting the one dish right to the often overlooked fish and chips - eschewing frozen, packaged products for the local and handmade.
The potatoes for the chips are sourced from Robertson and the couple have been talking to local fishers about getting the freshest catch on the menu.
Rather than barramundi from Queensland, expect a rotating offer of snapper, leather jacket and ling, depending on what is caught off the coast and suited for deep frying. And on the weekends, Mr Sinfield is planning something a bit special.
"Eastern rock lobsters are caught at the feet of the Sea Cliff Bridge, so we're planning on one day a week having local lobster rolls," Mr Sinfield said.
Vegan and vegetarian salads will be made in house, and there's the option of seed-based oils for vegetarian-friendly chips.
Now living just up the road in Wombarra with the shop's toddler namesake making the couple a trio, the duo always had their eyes on the former butcher next to the fire station in Coledale and are itching to become the fish and chip shop of choice for this summer and beyond.
"For us it's about bringing people together and it's a food that we love to eat," Ms Ho said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.