20 things to do in the Illawarra these summer holidays

If you and the kids are having a staycation these school holidays, you're in luck.
We have just about everything one needs for an action-packed holiday in our own backyard.
From penguins and sunset cinemas to free skateboard workshops and mountain bike trails, we've pulled together a list of the best kids activities taking place across the Illawarra in January.
Fans chanting 'Defence', distracting the opposition during free throws and going wild when their team scores - the basketball is interactive fun for the whole family. Watch the Hawks play Melbourne Phoenix on Friday, January 5, Cairns Taipans on Thursday, January 18, Adelaide 36ers on Saturday, January 20, and the New Zealand Breakers on Sunday, January 28. Details here.
The annual inflatables will be visiting various pools in the southern Illawarra, with giant slides and obstacle courses bringing fun for children up to the age of 14. Head to Albion Park Pool on January 6 and 27, Oak Flats Pool on January 20 and Warilla Pool on January 13. From 1pm to 3pm. Details here.
This year's Sunset Cinema season was pushed back to January, a wise move given the number of wild storms we've experienced over Christmas. Grab a picnic blanket or hire out an inflatable lounge chair to watch Barbie, Trolls and Together, Wonka, Wish, Mean Girls (musical), 10 Things I Hate About You and more blockbuster films under the stars. Dinner and popcorn is available from the food trucks. See the schedule here.
The facility at Cringila, named the best in the country by leading industry group Parks and Leisure Australia, includes almost 12 kilometres of mountain bike trails, a jump park and asphalt pump track. There's also walking trails, an all-abilities playground and an accessible picnic shelter. Find it off Lackawanna Street.
Spend the day at Shellharbour Marina at Shell Cove, strolling the boardwalk, ogling the stunning yachts, swimming at the newly expanded kids' beach and grabbing a bite to eat at Donut Jam, Punk Fish and a host of other great eateries.
Helensburgh's zoo has an adorable new resort-style exhibit inhabited by six little penguins. Penguin Shores is billed as an immersive experience designed to replicate the natural habitat of the Australian seabirds. There's also a few spots left in the popular Junior Keeper program for any budding zookeepers. Details here.
Kids can create their own skateboard deck design and it take it home - and it doesn't cost a thing! The session is free for 12 to 24-year-olds and includes a blank skateboard, paint pens, sketchpad, pencil and tracing paper. South Coast Kook is taking bookings here.
Kids choose a character or animal and the teachers at Black Duck Studio in Towradgi will help them create it with air-dry clay. Sculpt it, paint it and take it home on the day. Bookings here.
The Roo Theatre Company brings to life the story of a mischievous and eternal boy who can fly and never grows up. The stage production features a cast of 50, an amazing score and dance numbers, and all of the colorful characters you'd expect to see. Book a seat for the matinee or evening performance here.
Visitors will be able to board and sit in some of the aircraft cockpits including F-111C fighter bomber and Neptune submarine hunter. There will also be guided tours of the aircraft on display. Details.
Bulli Showground will come alive with rides for the kids, live music and 90 bespoke stalls - think artisan goods, plants, fresh produce, records and wine. Grab a coffee and pastry and sit on the lawn or in the undercover area and enjoy the vibe of market day. Details here.
If you have fond memories of visiting the Regent in its heyday, head to Thirroul on Thursday, January 18 to experience a family friendly movie at Anita's, easily one of Australia's most beautiful theatres. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone screens at 4pm and Barbie at 7.30pm. Also check the Gala, Hoyts and Event cinemas for what's showing in Warrawong and Shellharbour. Details here.
This three-day extravaganza of concerts, featuring international and local artists, offers plenty of entertainment for the kids: Junkyard Rascals play and create time, Gobsmacked, Super Kenny and Magnificent Manda, Mally Moo's Music 4 Minis, Illawarra Nature Story Songs, Maypole with Molly and It Rocks, It's Cool, it's P-P-Poetry. Details here.
At the eastern end of Bass Point Reserve in Shellharbour you'll find Bushrangers Bay. The aquatic reserve, one of a number in the area, is rated as one of the best dive sites in the state. The evidence is backed up by the demand for car spaces at the popular spot at Bass Point. Details.
A new mouse wheel with different sizes for kids and adults has been installed at Stuart Park, as well as rocky obstacle courses and climbing equipment, an accessible carousel, swings for all abilities and a sensory garden. Also worth checking out: the ninja warrior playgrounds at Reddall Reserve in Lake Illawarra and McDonald Park in Albion Park Rail.
The ride which will seem the newest at Jamberoo Action Park this season would be the Stinger, which has had all the bells and whistles added to it in the off-season. It involves standing in a drop box, having the floor released from under you, and letting gravity do its thing as you zoom through the slide. Tickets here.
The Helensburgh golf driving range is good fun - smack a hundred balls into the distance and try and hit the targets for prizes. Pay for a bucket of balls, they have clubs you can use free. Also has putt-putt. Open seven days from 8am to 7.30pm. Details here.
The Cascades trail at the base of Macquarie Pass is an easy walk through shady rainforest that leads to a beautiful waterfall and pool. Gets super busy on hot days. Details here.
Kids can live the horse life at day camps taking place at Darkes Forest. Running from 8.30am to 3.30pm, participants spend the day learning about, taking care of and riding a horse or pony. There's also trail rides and pony rides on offer. The scenic Otford Horse Riding Farm is another horse school worth checking out.
To go with their new exhibition New Dog Old Tricks, featuring the work of 10 artists, the Southern Highlands gallery will host a Pooch Treasure Hunt, where visitors follow the clues around the beautiful grounds and collect treats for their puppies, as well as the hilarious dog competition Worst in Show.
Wollongong City libraries are hosting free kids activities throughout January, including Taylor Swift friendship-bracelet making, pet rock painting, stop-motion animation and more. Details.
For a guide to Hangdog, Green Connect Farm, Science Space, Treetops Advenure, Holey Moley Golf Club and the Illawarra Fly, click here.
