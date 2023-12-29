The Mercury in 1948: Money a problem for local greyhound club

Greyhound racing musn't have been a money-maker in 1948 for the Illawarra club could not give any funds to charity that year.
In previous years the Illawarra Greyhound Racing Committee had been generous with cheques at the end of the year.
The beneficiaries included the Wollongong Hospital Board and Ambulance Committee which had received "thousands of pounds over the years" the Mercury reported.
There were four new ambulances driving around the city with plaques on them that stated they were paid for by the greyhound racing club.
Racing committee chair WA Lang said he hoped the dog world would have a better 1949 and apologised to the charities for not making any donations that year.
Hospital board chair Mr F Hickman said they would just wait until next year.
"When it is in a position to do so, we will again receive substantial amounts from the club," Mr Hickman said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.