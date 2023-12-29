Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1948: Money a problem for local greyhound club

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
December 29 2023 - 12:30pm
The Illawarra greyhound racing club had a tough 1948, with no funds left to donate to charity.
Looking back at December 30, 1948

Greyhound racing musn't have been a money-maker in 1948 for the Illawarra club could not give any funds to charity that year.

