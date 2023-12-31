Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1878: Sydney MP supports railway to Sydney

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 31 2023 - 12:30pm
One Sydney state MP has backflipped on the idea of a rail line between Wollongong and Sydney - now he was in favour of it.

Looking back at January 1, 1878

A state MP admitted he was wrong to reject the idea of a rail line linking the Illawarra and Sydney.

