The Mercury in 1878: Sydney MP supports railway to Sydney

A state MP admitted he was wrong to reject the idea of a rail line linking the Illawarra and Sydney.
Parramatta MP Hugh Taylor wrote a letter to the Mercury, in which he said he regretted voting against the rail line when it came up in parliament.
He also admitted he didn't have much of an idea about the issue he was voting against.
"I am free to admit I then acted in ignorance of facts which have since been prominently brought under my notice," Mr Taylor wrote to the Mercury.
"From what I saw during my late visit, I am convinced that those who would oppose the connection of the Illawarra district with Sydney by railway are enemies to progress and improvement."
He also felt the government should be doing something about the "terrible danger" of Bulli Pass, where coaches travel close to the edge of cliffs.
"Would it be too much to expect the government to cause strong fences at the edges of these precipices?"
