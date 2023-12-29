Heartfelt photos of dementia struggle unveiled in Wollongong mall

The grief of watching a loved one deteriorate with dementia is the subject of a public art exhibition in the Wollongong Mall this summer.
Photographer Julijana Griffiths is sharing The Long Goodbye as a way to show others they are not alone through this painful transition.
"[My dad] really connected with me taking photographs because he was a graphic artist," she told the Mercury.
"He's a very visual person and I used to take my film camera in and my digital camera in and it was a great way of talking. And also for me to help me deal with what it's like in that space [in the high-care nursing home]."
After gaining much attention online and at the Head On Photo Festival, Wollongong Council asked Julijana if they could display her beautiful yet emotional photographs in the Curio Gallery until January 15 (several large display windows facing Church St in the Central Chambers Building).
"This needs to be talked about because so many families suffer in silence ... and [people feel] they can't share because it's so confronting," she said.
Over 18 months Julijana has "braced herself" when taking her cameras along to visit her beloved Dad, Gordon Douglas, who is in a wheelchair and often hallucinates.
"It's not a life," she admitted. "But he loves having his photo taken."
Gordon's favourite image of the exhibition is one with him looking through the whole of a "Do not disturb" sign.
"Along the way treasured little snippets of a long and buried memory have popped out and his deadpan way of recounting them makes me smile," Julijana wrote in the exhibition prologue.
"Of course, we have our good days and our not-so-good days but to hear him say 'I love you' as I am leaving or the cheeky grin I get when he sees that I have brought him his favourite chocolate makes it all worth it."
The Long Goodbye can be seen in the middle of the Crown Street Mall, near the stage, until January 15.
Julijana Griffiths also has another exhibition in the heart of the city, I Arrived With One Suitcase at Wollongong Art Gallery until February 25.
