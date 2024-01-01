The Mercury in 1999: Balgownie Hotel ready for big HSC party

The Balgownie Hotel was preparing for its own version of schoolies later this week.
With HSC results not being posted out to around 6000 South Coast students until January 5, police were expecting crowds out either celebrating their results or drawing their sorrows.
One regular place to celebrate had been the Balgownie Hotel and manager Brett Cooper was expecting it to be bigger than New Year's Eve.
On the last day of 1998, there were around 400 people in the hotel but he was expecting at least 3000 at the Bally on January 5.
"The tradition continues," Mr Cooper said. "This is our 31st year and ... there are a lot of concerns from the community. We've had to work with the licensing police closely this year because there has been some trouble in the past."
Security staff would be manning all entry points and people would have to show ID before they would be allowed in.
"They need a photo licence, an RTA proof-of-age-card or a passport," Mr Cooper said. "They're the only three forms we will accept."
Mr Cooper said the pub has spent $1500 on security for the night, which included 12 security guards who will be placed around nearby shops and residences to protect them.
There would also be four licensing police officers present on Tuesday night.
"They will be there to target anti-social behaviour, underage drinking and any other offences that may occur," Mr Cooper said.
"We're asking young people to go out and enjoy themselves but be conscious of the amount of alcohol they consume and what affects it will have on their judgement."
Elsewhere in the Mercury on January 2, the City Coast Credit Union unveiled its fourth drive-thru ATM.
The credit union has opened the first drive-thru ATM in Australia at its Auburn Street headquarters in 1995, then followed it up with others at Bulli on the Princes Highway, and on King Street at Warrawong. The newest ATM is at the Northgate Centre in Fairy Meadow.
The idea for the ATMs came from a research trip to the United States, where they were fairly common.
"When we looked into it we frankly couldn't believe nobody had thought to do it in Australia," credit union marketing manager Grahame Sweeney said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.