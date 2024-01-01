Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1999: Balgownie Hotel ready for big HSC party

January 1 2024 - 12:30pm
With HSC results in 1999 to be sent out on January 5, the Balgownie Hotel is preparing for the annual party, where thousands of high school graduates turn up.
Looking back at January 2, 1999

The Balgownie Hotel was preparing for its own version of schoolies later this week.

